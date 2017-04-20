Chihuahua Beating: Teen Pleads guilty

18 year old Kyle D. Corbin plead guilty to Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, as a class ‘E’ felony in Broome County Court on Thursday.

The Broome County Sheriff arrested Corbin of stomping a Chihuahua to death and then throwing the body in a creek. On April 3rd police responded to a reported burglary to a trailer on State Route 26 in the Town of Maine. The owner of the trailer told police there was a pool of blood on her carpet and her dog was missing.

Police say it was the victim's nephew who killed the dog. Corbin then called his aunt and told her the home had been burglarized.

Police say Corbin has been staying with his aunt for the past month, visiting from Florida. Corbin will be sentenced on June 13th