Fake Claudia Tenney Holds Town Hall Meeting

With Congresswoman Claudia Tenney yet to hold an in-person Town Hall meeting, protestors decided to do it for her. The mock Town Hall meeting, hosted by Citizen Action of the Southern Tier, consisted of a Tenney impersonator answering questions from protestors.

"We thought for sure that during a 2 week recess, that's the idea of the recess. To come home, hear from your constituents, talk to us," says Mary Clark, Regional Director of Citizen Action of the Southern Tier, "She has promised it numerous times to have Town Halls and she has kind of wasted this whole 2 weeks."

This is not the first time Citizen Action has demanded public meetings with the congresswoman. Tenney says she meets with constituents during office hours and has had in-person meetings with some of the protestors. Clark says she wants Tenney to take the time to meet with average citizens and hear about their concerns.

"All these people clamoring for Town Halls never showed up at the Town Halls I had before," says Tenney in reaction to the latest in a series of protests on the topic.

Tenney has held phone Town Hall meetings where constituents were able to ask questions both over the phone and on social media. She says she plans to start in-person meetings in the future, but the time-line for those meetings remains unclear.

"I can't wait to do a Town Hall," says Tenney, "I love engaging, I love talking to people about the facts and as soon as I feel we can have a great dialogue and the people who really need to understand and be served are there... I'd like to have it be a productive event."