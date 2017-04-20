Johnson City Man Charged With Assault

New York State Police at Endwell arrested Jarrell A. Jenkins, age 32, of Johnson City for the misdemeanor of Assault 3rd degree.



The arrest happened after a Broome County 911 report of a dispute at a home on Downs Avenue in the Town of Dickinson. An investigation determined that on April 16, 2017, at about 8:00 p.m., Jenkins had punched the victim in the face several times. This caused several lacerations that were treated at a local hospital.



Jenkins was arraigned in the adjoining Village of Johnson City Court and was released without bail required. An order of protection was issued against him on behalf of the victim. Jenkins next court date in the Town of Dickinson Court is pending.