Broome Holds First Public Forum on Shared Services

Around a dozen, Broome County residents and elected officials weighed in Thursday night on ways local towns and cities can save taxpayers money by sharing services.

The county hosted the first of three public forums on the matter from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Broome County Public Library at 185 Court Street. The meeting was held in the library's Decker Room.

It was also the first opportunity for the public to speak out about the new requirements placed on the counties in New York's state budget, which was finalized on April 10.

"Before any elected official makes a decision, they need to hear what the public thinks about it," said Jason Garnar, Broome County Executive.

The state's 62 counties have less than a year to put shared services plans in place, which makes finding a resolution a balancing act.

"You're caught in between. You want to preserve jobs but people expect you to lower their taxes and keep them down. So you got to wear two hats," said Gordon E. Kniffen, Town of Kirkwood Supervisor.

At a meeting with the heads of Broome's 24 cities, towns and villages last Thursday, County Executive Jason Garnar said the group has three months, or until August 1, to bring its plan to the Broome County Legislature.

Garnar said his Shared Services Panel has already kicked around a few initial ideas.

"We have talked about joining a Health Care Pool and turning unofficial Town agreements into law," said Garnar.

While he said residents shouldn't expect taxes to be cut in half, Garnar does think sharing services will be effective.

"Finding more efficiencies is helpful in lowering property taxes," said Garnar.

Local governments have one week to submit new cost-savings measures and current shared services agreements.