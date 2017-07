Enjoy it while it's live, everyone! Today is the last day of Animal Adventure Park's live-stream on YouTube.

Owner Jordan Patch said Saturday the feed would remain up for another five days so viewers could watch April with her baby calf.

A spokesperson for the Harpursville zoo said they will take the feed down Friday.

On April 15, about 1.2 million people witnessed the two-hour delivery beginning at about 7:20 a.m.