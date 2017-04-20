New Medical Care Facility for Veterans Opens in Binghamton

A new, larger medical care facility in Binghamton will help provide more care to local veterans.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will officially open its new Binghamton Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) this coming Monday.

On Thursday, representatives from its parent company, the Syracuse VA Medical Center, were joined by elected officials, community members, and veterans, to cut the ribbon for the 203 Court St. building.

At around 25,000 sq. feet, officials say the new site is more than double the size of the CBOC’s former space on Robinson St.

"We've been up at the Greater Binghamton Health Center since 2000, and we are just ecstatic to be in this location now," said Richard Kazel, Manager of Ambulatory Care Services for the Syracuse VA Medical Center.

"We just needed a lot more space to do the things that we wanted to do."

In addition to growing in size, the clinic will grow in services including physical therapy.

"They used to have to go to Syracuse for this service, and soon they will have the service right here in Binghamton," said David Hunsinger, Medical Director of the Binghamton VA Outpatient Clinic.

Hunsinger says the clinic plans to have physical therapy services available in the fall. He says there are also open rooms for even more services to come.

"We could be having imaging services, ultra-sound, audiology services -- those are in the drawing board," said Kazel.

The clinic will also provide services including primary care, behavioral health and group therapy, and expanded health services for female veterans.

Administrators say having a one-stop shop approach will help get more medical treatment to more veterans.

"I think when you can come to a clinic and you can get all of those services right there, that really enhances the convenience and the likelihood the veteran is going to get that care," said Hunsinger.

Health care that's essential to veterans such as Jeffrey Largue -- who's a Vietnam vet, Purple Heart recipient, and Commander of Disabled American Veterans.

"I can't talk more about this place. It's going to have a major impact on all of the veterans in this county," said Largue.

Officials say Binghamton’s VA Outpatient Clinic currently provides health care to more than 4,300 veterans in the Southern Tier.

For more information, click here, or call (607) 772-9100.