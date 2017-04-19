Broome County Releases After Action Report and Improvement Plan

Its been just over one month since the record breaking snowstorm hit the southern tier on March 14th. The storm was the first major test for the Garnar Administration which on Wednesday released a report that looks at lessons learned during the super storm and ways to improve in the future. One of the lessons learned was that leaders in Broome County need to be on the same page when communicating information to the public.

The report states the City of Binghamton lifting the travel ban before Broome County caused confusion. Garnar originally enacted the travel ban on Tuesday, March 14th. According to the report, at 5-a.m. on Wednesday the Emergency Operations Center decided to keep the travel ban and to reevaluate its status at 11-a.m. Mayor Rich David was informed of the decision shortly after and proceeded to lift the travel ban in the City of Binghamton anyway.

The report suggests that municipal leaders should be re-educated on the importance of coordinating communication with the public in response to the confusion caused by the city lifting the travel ban before the county. Other lessons learned include that organizations need to be prepared to transport essential employees. The report also cites strengths which include county communication with the National Weather Service, New York State, municipalities, residents, and media.