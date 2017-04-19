Accused Cop Killer Eric Frein Found Guilty on all Counts

Guilty. That's the verdict against this man Eric Frein, in the shooting that left a State Trooper dead and a second officer critically hurt. Wednesday afternoon the jury found Frein guilty on all counts against him including first degree murder, murder of a law enforcement officer and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. Police say Frein shot Corporal Bryon Dickson and Trooper Alex Douglass at the Blooming Grove Barracks in Pennsylvania in 2014. Dickson was killed, Douglass was critically hurt. Frein then took off, leading police on a massive 48 day manhunt. The trial will now enter the penalty phase where Frein could face life in prison or be sentenced to death.