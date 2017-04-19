Bearcats shutout in second half by #5 Albany

VESTAL, N.Y. - The Binghamton men's lacrosse team (9-2, 3-2 AE) fell to #5 Albany (10-2, 4-0 AE) Wednesday night at the Bearcats Sports Complex. Tom Moore lead the Bearcats with two goals.



"It was a good game," said Head Coach Kevin McKeown. "I thought the effort that our guys gave was awesome. The difference in the game was their goalie and their face off play. They had the ball a lot and their goalie came up huge in important situations. We generated some good looks offensively, but their goalie was able come up with big stops."



The Bearcats got on the board quickly, Joe Licata scored at 10:24 on a pass from Ryan Winkoff to give Binghamton their first lead of the game. Albany tied it up at 3:44 before Tom Moore answered for Binghamton to take a 2-1 lead to end the period.



Albany tied the score early in the second period, but Griffin Konen responded on a pass from Licata to give Binghamton back the lead. Albany tied the game again at three shortly after before taking a 4-3 lead with 9:58 remaining in the half. Moore scored his second goal of the game to tie the score before Albany scored two straight to take a 6-4 lead at halftime.



The Great Danes tacked on four more goals in the second half and held the Bearcats scoreless to take the game 10-4.



The Great Danes are averaging 15 goals a game, but the Bearcats defense held strong only allowing ten goals. Senior Garrett Waldron held the top player in the nation, Connor Fields, to one goal and two assists. Fields is averaging 3.43 goals a game and 7.18 points per game.



Tanner Cosens recorded seven saves for the Bearcats and Austin Macchi picked up four ground balls.



The Bearcats travel to #1 Syracuse on Saturday to take on the Orange in the Dome at 2 p.m.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)