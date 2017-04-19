  • Home

JC's Garey headlines Section IV Boys Hoops Honorees

Posted: Updated:

The New York State Sports Writers Association released the Class AA and Class A All-State selections for boys basketball on Wednesday.

Class AA:

Seventh Team
Jordanny Cuevas-Marte, Ithaca
Twelfth Team
Jon Werner, Corning
Honorable Mention
Jerick Guinta, Elmira

Class A:

Third Team
Patrick Garey, Johnson City