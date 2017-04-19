Tri-Cities Opera Presents: Hydrogen Jukebox

The Tri-Cities Opera hosted a show rehearsal Wednesday to secure final preparations for the upcoming opera performance of "Hydrogen Jukebox."

This unique production features an array of passionate singers, an unusual audience configuration and a dramatic storyline. Hydrogen Jukebox pairs the visionary work of beat-poet Allen Ginsberg with the music of new-age composer Philip Glass.

Covering an array of issues facing American culture, Hydrogen Jukebox follows the final days of Allen Ginsburg's life on earth.

According to members of the Tri-Cities Opera house, this performance offers the audience a chance to feel a very intimate piece of a man's life and an experience that many can relate to.

"Our setup is completely unusual. Our stage is in the middle of the room and seating is no more than fifteen feet away from the actors. To be able to experience this is something beautiful...that you can't get anywhere else," said John Rozzoni, Director of Community Engagement.

Hydrogen Jukebox will open Friday, April 21, 7:30pm at the Tri-Cities Opera house.