Broome County Health Officials Discuss Rise of STD Rates

Some sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise in Broome County. County health officials want area residents to know about the importance of testing and what services are available.

Among Broome County Health Department officials' top concerns are the rates of gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis.



The health department's statistics show an increase from 185 gonorrhea cases reported in 2015 to 199 in 2016.

"Gonorrhea is a particular concern of ours because we're seeing more and more resistance to antibiotics with it," said Broome County Health Dept. Nurse Practitioner Jacqueline Kelchlin.

In the Broome area, 646 chlamydia cases reported in 2015 jumped to 703 in 2016.

A total of 36 syphilis cases were reported from 2013 to 2016. Health officials say this is concerning because in 2012 no cases were reported in the county.

Kelchlin says it's hard to find a specific cause for these number rises, but says one link could be an increase in people using social media apps to meet new partners, or possibly more people getting tested.

The nurse practitioner says anyone who is sexually active, especially anyone who doesn't use protection such as condoms, is at risk of getting an STD.

"The only way to help yourself is to get tested and get treated because many STDs don't have any symptoms," said Kelchlin. "If you don't know and you don't get tested, you're not going to be able to get treated."



The Broome County Health Department has an STD Walk-In Clinic Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Appointments can also be made Fridays by calling (607) 778-2839.

"We do a lot to try to help people feel comfortable in this place. Everything is confidential," said Kelchlin.



Officials say no one will be denied testing or treatment due to lack of insurance or inability to pay.

April is STD Awareness Month.