Binghamton University Announces a New Addition to Health Sciences Campus

Binghamton University is growing even more, they announced a new $15 million Research and Development Building Wednesday. The new building will join the Health and Science Campus in Johnson City that is still under construction, and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2018.

The new health campus neighbors two important academic facilities- both Lourdes Hospital and UHS Wilson Medical Center that provide opportunity for collaboration with students.

The research and development facility will give students state-of-the-art equipment for research in nursing, pharmacy, and biomedical engineering. Not only will the building accommodate students, but it will also be available to start up and bio-tech companies as well. Scientists in the pharmacy school will focus on the drug development pipeline.

Founding Dean Meredith, of the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences said she is excited to have the new building be apart of the health and science campus.

Students will be able to work together in health care and learn a lot about research. Meredith said it will be state of the art for drug discovery and drug development.

“We have been able to attract some top notch scientists in the area,” said Meredith.

She said these scientists have connections in the industry and that would help the university and the Southern Tier. Meredith said the research and development building is important for this region and driving the economic development. They have already brought on more than 15 new staff members, and she expects that number will double next year.

Meredith looks at it as an opportunity to bring in more employment in the area, and an increase in research jobs.

“I think it's going to drive an economic engine,” said Meredith.

The time line is unclear at this point, but Meredith said they anticipate things will move quickly.