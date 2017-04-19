B-Sens fell in love with Binghamton

Anyone who has spent time in Broome County can tell that it's residents have a certain special quality. People in the area are friendly, welcoming, outgoing, and supportive in our own little quirky, small town way. The Binghamton Senators have given area fans a lot to cheer about (and almost as much to boo) over the last 15 years, and they stood by them through the good times and the bad.

It's that x factor of personalities that has endeared area residents to the hearts and minds of the Binghamton Senators that now leave the town behind and head north to Belleville, Ontario.

"It's kind of like a small town feeling. Back home just outside of Ottawa, I live in the country, and they have everything but it's also great for family and the kids. We just really appreciated it," said Captain Mike Blunden on why he moved his family to Binghamton this year. "The sun shines more here than in Syracuse, so I appreciate that. It's a great little barn and the fans really get into the games, so it's fun to play games for them."

"You can't hide in this community. You can not hide in this community. When your team does well people let you know it and when your team doesn't do well, it's amazing how they support you," said Head Coach Kurt Kleinendorst. "It didn't matter, if I was pumping gas 'Coach, how's it going,' or 'hang in there.' If I was at Sam's Club... I could not go to Sam's Club without running into someone that wanted to talk about the B-Sens."

Kleinendorst recounts a moment recently where he went to Michelangelo's alone for a pizza one night and sat down at the bar, ordered his pizza, and the guy next to him asked him if he wanted the channel on the TV changed because a hockey game was on.

"'Is this a little too much like work for you, do you want me to change the channel?'" Kleinendorst said the man asked him. "We hadn't talked and he just turned to me and asked if it was a little too much like work and should he change the channel. I said 'no, this is perfect.' Then we sat there for an hour and just talked hockey. It was perfect."