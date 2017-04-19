Rain washes out Wednesday's Rumble Ponies game

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies game against the Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday night has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, June 3. The first pitch of the twin bill is scheduled for 5:35 PM.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game can be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value to a future 2017 regular season Rumble Ponies game (excluding July 3).

Wednesday’s postponement marks the Rumble Ponies third weather-affected game of the season and the first at home.

The Rumble Ponies (5-6) are slated to wrap up their first homestand of the season against the Sea Dogs on Thursday night at 6:35 PM. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard on Friday starting at 6:20 PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)