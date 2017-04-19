Baby Naming Contest Begins For April's Calf

Fans of April and her baby boy can help choose a name for the newborn giraffe. The first phase of the Animal Adventure baby naming contest is now open. For the next 10 days, votes and names can be submitted for $1 each.

Proceeds will be split between the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Animal Adventure, and Ava's Little Heroes, a campaign named for the daughter of the park owners who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy. Ava's Little Heroes funds go to support families with small children who have unexpected health complications.

So far, some leading name choices include Patch, Ollie, Harpur, and Geoffrey. You can cast your vote here.