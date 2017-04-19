UPDATE: One Man Arrested, One Critically Injured in Morning Assault

Binghamton police have made an arrest in a Wednesday morning assault on the south side that critically injured a man. Police took 22-year-old Eric J. Mathis into custody.

They say Mathis repeatedly beat and slammed Kenneth Richardson to the ground. 41-year-old Richardson suffered internal injuries and is listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

Officers say they arrived to find Richardson lying unconscious on the sidewalk after receiving a call shortly after 8:30 a.m.

At about 10 a.m., police drove around the block to 24 Tremont Ave. Multiple officers entered the residence and exited the building with Mathis, and put him in the back of an unmarked vehicle.

Mathis plead not guilty to a charge of assault in the second degree in Binghamton City Court. Although a public defender argued that this seems to be his first offense, the judge remanded Mathis to Broome County jail without bail due to the violent nature of the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Binghamton Police Detectives at (607)772-7080.