UPDATE: One Man Arrested, One Critically Injured in Morning Assault

UPDATE: One Man Arrested, One Critically Injured in Morning AssaultPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
Two Dead:Seven Injured In Cortland Taxi Van Crash
The taxi was traveling west on Bennie Rd when the vehicle left the roadway first striking a utility pole and then striking a tree. The driver and one of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, the remaining 7 passengers were transported to local hospitals.
Broome County Rocks, Rock!
You may have seen them in some likely places....or where you least expect them. They're called Broome County rocks.
Eamonn Hubert, Local Child Guitar Prodigy, Demonstrates Rare Gift
Local child prodigy Eamonn Hubert is one in 10,000. Literally. The 9 year old guitarist has the rare gift of perfect pitch.
Fighting the Opioid Epidemic Just Got Technical
When is enough, enough? The opioid epidemic is a real threat.
Fenton Residents Support Neighbors and Park With a Fundraiser
Around 500 people showed up to Port Dickinson Park in Fenton for a Unite the Community Night on Thursday evening.
Shoplifting Investigation Leads to Meth Making Bust
State troopers who were responding to suspected shoplifting at a Norwich dollar store Monday end up arresting the suspects on felony drug charges.
Police Investigating Cab Robbery in Binghamton
Binghamton Police are investigating the robbery of a Courtesy Cab driver that took place on Wednesday afternoon.
Police Identify Passengers From Thursday's Fatal Crash in Cortland
The Cortland County Sheriff's have identified the nine individuals who were involved in a taxi accident that left two dead on Thursday, July 20, in the Town of Cortlandville.
U.S Navy Lieutenant Sparks Local Pride
On Wednesday, a routine helicopter pick up at Lockheed Martin became a source of local pride the Greater Binghamton Area, Mike Washington, a 2009 Seton Catholic Central graduate and now U.S Navy Lieutenant, got the rare opportunity to come home to the Southern Tier. Lt. Washing said, “I’ve been very fortunate the way it’s worked out and now to be able to be back here for this pick up...it was a hard chance to get”...
Former Otsego Undersheriff Sentenced
A former Otsego County Undersheriff who plead guilty to stealing and selling firearms was sentenced on Wednesday.
