Feurtado Pleads Guilty to Reckless Assault of a Child

A man charged with reckless assault of a five-month-old girl pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in Broome County Court.

The Broome County District Attorney's Office says in pleading guilty to the Class D Violent Felony, N'gozi Feurtado, 21, faces up to seven years in state prison.

The DA's Office says that Feurtado's indictment states he did recklessly cause serious physical injury to the child in September 2015 in Johnson City.

Feurtado is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29.