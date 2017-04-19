Endicott Man Indicted for Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, Attempted Rape

A Broome County Grand Jury indictment handed up last week was unsealed Wednesday in Broome County Court. Joseph Lombardo, 36, of Endicott, has been indicted for Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child and Attempted Rape in the first degree.

The Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child charge is a Class A-II Felony. The Attempted Rape in the first degree charge is a Class C Felony.

According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, Lombardo allegedly committed sexual conduct against a child under 13 years old. The case was investigated by Endicott Police and the DA's Office, and presented directly to a Grand Jury.