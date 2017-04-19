State Police Issue Over 2,000 Distracted Driving Tickets in 'Operation Hang Up'

State Police issued New Yorkers 2,005 tickets for distracted driving as part of a five-day, statewide campaign targeting those who use electronic devices while driving.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo's Office, the “Operation Hang Up” traffic enforcement campaign ran from April 6 through April 10, as part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

The Governor's Office says out of nearly 900 traffic tickets in the Southern Tier region, State Police Troop C issued 44 distracted driving tickets during the campaign.

"Our goal is to have each person take it upon themselves to drive in a way that's not distracted, to not be overwhelmed by what's going on inside their vehicle, to not take that moment to answer a text or a phone call, to not take their eye off the roadway," said NYSP Troop C Spokesman Trooper Nathan Riegal.

Riegal said when it comes to answering a text or call, wait until you've found a safe location where you can pull over.

Cuomo's Office says more than 15,000 traffic tickets were issued total statewide over the five-day campaign, including speed and seat belt violations. For more information, click here.