Complaints Lead to Meth Bust

Chenango County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday at 12:50 pm responded to 30 Classic St, Lot #17 in the Village of Sherburne to investigate several community complaints of methamphetamine being manufactured at the residence. While attempting to make contact with the occupants police located Andrew J.J. Palmer in the woods immediately behind the residence. He was witnessed throwing methamphetamine manufacturing material into the woods and taken into custody. While in custody he was found to be in possession of Suboxone, a controlled substance. The Sheriff’s Office located several “one pots” in the wooded area that Palmer was witnessed in and several more within the residence.

The New York State Police CCSERT Team responded to the scene and conducted a search and cleanup of the residence and wooded area.

During the investigation approximately five ounces of methamphetamine was recovered from the residence along with several ingredients used to make methamphetamine.

Palmer was charged with Unlawful Manufacturing Methamphetamine in the Third Degree, Unlawful Disposal of Methamphetamine Laboratory Equipment, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. He was arraigned in the Village of Sherburne Court and remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $15,000 cash bail.

The Village of Sherburne Police Department assisted with the investigation.