Stumble Ponies a furlong short in extra innings loss

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 2-0, in ten innings on Tuesday night at NYSEG Stadium. Three Sea Dog pitchers combined to blank the Rumble Ponies in the extra-inning affair, while Binghamton starter P.J. Conlon tossed his first scoreless start of the season.

Sea Dogs starter Teddy Stankiewicz continued to match Conlon throughout the night. While Conlon hurled six scoreless innings and whiffed six, Stankiewicz pitched six scoreless frames and struck out five.

Portland’s first threat came in the fifth inning with catcher Jordan Procyshen at the plate. With Rafael Devers on second, Procyshen singled into left field, but Devers was gunned down at home by left fielder Kevin Kaczmarski. The outfield assist, Kaczmarski’s first of the season, kept the game scoreless.

The Sea Dogs scored the game’s only runs in the top of the tenth inning on three consecutive singles. After Rafael Devers singled and was pinch-run for by Aneury Tavarez, Nick Longhi singled to move Tavarez to third. The first run scored on Jordan Procyshen’s infield single, before a Corey Taylor wild pitch scored Longhi from third base, giving the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead.

Binghamton brought the tying run to the plate in the tenth inning after a Luis Guillorme two-out double, but failed to score.

When Teddy Stankiewicz’s night ended, reliever Austin Maddox picked up where the Sea Dogs starter left off. Maddox fanned three Rumble Ponies in two innings, tossing scoreless seventh and eighth innings. Jamie Callahan, who was slapped with the loss the last time these teams went to extra innings, earned the win for his two-inning effort.

The Rumble Ponies (5-6) continue this four-game series against Portland on Wednesday at 6:35 PM when RHP Corey Oswalt takes the hill against LHP Jalen Beeks. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting a 6:20 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Kevin Taylor snaps his six-game hitting streak…Alberto Baldonado extends his scoreless innings streak to seven to begin the season…the Rumble Ponies are 1-2 in extra-inning games in 2017

Tickets for the game and Binghamton’s entire home schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)