Bearcats keep rolling with fourth straight win

VESTAL, N.Y. - Sophomore outfielder Anthony Meduri went 2-for-4 with an RBI and eight Binghamton pitchers kept visiting Marist at bay in a 3-1 Bearcats win Tuesday afternoon. In the first of 13 straight home games, Binghamton (17-7) posted its fourth straight win and moved 10 games over .500 for the first time since the 2010 season.



The Bearcats scored an unearned run in the first inning and added two more in the fifth. Marist (17-15) plated its only run in the seventh inning.



In the fifth inning, BU struck for two runs after two were out. Junior second baseman Luke Tevlin reached base and advanced all the way to third when the Marist pitcher threw wild to first on a comebacker. Sophomore third baseman Matt Tsukroff drilled a ball off the wall in right center, scoring Tevlin to make it 2-0. Meduri followed with an RBI double to make it 3-0.



Meanwhile, Binghamton was rolling through a predetermined pitching rotation of eight different hurlers. Freshman Ben Anderson (W, 1-1) started and worked a clean first inning. Junior closer Dylan Stock wrapped up the rotation with two strikeouts in the ninth inning to record his fourth save of the season. Senior Nicholas Liegi struck out a pair in his 1.2 innings. Liegi entered in the seventh and left the bases loaded with a swinging strikeout on a 3-2 pitch. Liegi then stranded two more with a strikeout to finish up the eighth.



Junior designated hitter Jason Agresti went 2-for-3.



Binghamton next hosts Maine in a weekend series. The teams will play a pair beginning at noon on Saturday.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)