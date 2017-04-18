DA and Defense Rest in Frein Murder Trial

The defense rested its case on Tuesday in the capital murder trial of Eric Frein, the man accused of killing Pennsylvania State Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson II and wounding Trooper Alex Douglass in 2014.

According to WNEP in Scranton, attorneys for Frein called no witnesses, while the prosecution presented dozens of witnesses, including Trooper Douglas, along with evidence from multiple agencies.

Frein's charges include murder and terrorism.

Prosecutors showed jurors a photo of the slain trooper as they wrapped up their case. Closing arguments are expected to begin Wednesday morning.