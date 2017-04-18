Bearcats break out the brooms against Buffalo

VESTAL, N.Y. – Junior first baseman Jillian Bovitt drove in two runs in the opener and senior designated player Gabby Bracchi had a three-run double in the nightcap, powering Binghamton (15-19) to a sweep over Buffalo (8-37) in a non-conference softball doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The Bearcats held on for a 3-2 win in the first game and rallied to win the finale 6-2.



Bovitt broke a 1-1 deadlock with a two-run triple in the bottom of the second inning of the opener. From there, the Bearcats allowed only an unearned run in the top of the sixth inning the rest of the game.



Starting pitcher Rozlyn Price went the first four innings and did not allow an earned run. She improved her record to 5-8. After sophomore pitcher Makenzie Goluba pitched the fifth and sixth innings, fellow sophomore pitcher Allison Pritchard tossed a scoreless seventh inning to nail down her first save of the year.



The loss was tagged to Ally Power, whose record fell to 3-12.



Bracchi, meanwhile, had the key hit in a five-run bottom of the sixth inning of the nightcap. Binghamton entered the frame down 2-1 but senior shortstop Crysti Eichner drove in the tying run on a sacrifice fly. On the same play, senior outfielder Bridget Hunt scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error. From there, the Bearcats loaded the bases, setting the stage for Bracchi to come through in the clutch.



After allowing a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, the Bearcat pitching staff settled back down. Freshman Rayn Gibson threw four scoreless innings and senior Shelby Donhauser went the final two innings, raising her record to 3-3.



Buffalo starter Bobbi Banglois saw her record drop to 2-10.



As a staff, Binghamton's pitchers allowed only one earned run during the doubleheader and recorded an ERA of just 0.50.



"We had all of all of our pitchers throw today and I thought they all did a very good job," head coach Michelle Johnston said. "They were all ready to come in and complimented each other well."



Offensively, junior third baseman Kate Richard hit a team-best .500 (3-for-6) during the doubleheader. Bovitt and Hunt each went 2-for-5 (.400).



Binghamton heads to Hartford for a three-game series this weekend. The two teams will play a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday and a single game at noon on Sunday.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)