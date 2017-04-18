Town of Owego Exploring New Electricity Option

Municipal Electric and Gas Alliance or MEGA, has created a new energy savings program called Community Choice Aggregation, or CCA. The not-for profit held a public information session at Owego Apalachin Middle School Tuesday to educate community members about the program.

CCA offers a fixed price, compared to other companies where prices fluctuate. The new program also provides consumer protection where leaders host education sessions, help understand costs of bills, and prevent being taken advantage of.

It also helps protect people from some of the predatory marketers that you hear about, someone might say 'oh my bill went up 100 percent... or I'm paying this much and I never thought I would' we're looking to protect people from that as well, said Client Relationship Manager, Danielle McMullen.

The program would not cost tax payers, or the town anything. Despite the 18 month to three year contract, residents do have the freedom to opt out of the program within the first 30 days and even after that.

"You're going to have a rate that could in the short term be more expensive but always in the long term it's like the stock market I think. You'll have a benefit, so you might have a peak here or there or a valley where it's gonna change but over the term of the contract you're definitely going to save money, said Town Supervisor Donald Castellucci Jr."

Only a handful of individuals attended the evening session, however around one dozen attended a session earlier in the day. The Town of Owego will have another public information session Tuesday, May 9th, at 6 pm.