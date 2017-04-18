Monday's win music to Rumble Ponies ears

Out of 12 teams in the Eastern League, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies rank 8th in batting average, 10th in runs scored, and last in home runs. Yet are 5-5, third in the Eastern Division. On Monday, Binghamton scored 8 runs in an 8-3 win over Portland, including its third home run of the year off the bat of Kevin Kaczmarski.

While one game is not enough to turn around an entire offense, it's a step in the right direction. At the same time, that's all in the past and the task at hand is now the next game.

"Thank God we scored that amount of runs [Monday]," said Manager Luis Rojas. "We took advantage of the situations that we created with runners on base. I think guys were grinding at bats to load bases, to get on base and create those scenarios. Plaia with big hits, Thompson with that big hit in that three run inning, that's what makes up for the result of all the runs we scored. We just put that behind us and focus on the game [Tuesday] and see what it brings us."

Binghamton hosts Portland again on Tuesday at 6:35.