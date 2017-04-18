Girl Power Event Teaches Science Through Sound

The Kopernik Observatory Girl Power program works to get young girls more involved in science and math. On Tuesday, girls from local elementary and middle schools learned about science through sound engineering.

"They're doing some science experiments where they get to see sound on scopes," says Emmy Award winning sound engineer Chris Costello.

Costello says STEM fields are male dominated and it's important to teach young girls about the possibilities of science careers. Through a series of hands-on lessons, these girls will create their own radio commercials. But first, it was all about mastering the sound board.

"You slide the key upward and it becomes more heard," says 4th grader Bailey Paige.

Kaelyn Katchuk, a local 4th grade student, says she already knows what to include in her commercial. She wants to advertise Kopernik, but also show her love for gymnastics. It's more than just coming up with a script and a tagline.

"Making an ad isn't all just music, background, and people talking," says Katchuk.

Katchuk says it's about finding the right balance to make sure the layers of sound aren't competing for attention.

"You gotta make sure everything fits," says Katchuk.

Not only is it a science lesson, but it's also hands on training for future careers.

"My uncle actually does the same thing, but at our church, and I might end up doing that," says Erin Hatton, a 4th grade student.

Whether it's a career in sound engineering, marketing, or DJ-ing, with a little girl power, the possibilities are endless.