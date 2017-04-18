April Is Officially "The Month Of April The Giraffe" In Broome County

The month of April is officially "The Month of April" in Broome County. It's confusing, but fitting, as April the giraffe brought her baby into the world during the month that bears her name.

On Tuesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar handed over a proclamation to Animal Adventure and brought along a bouquet of carrots for the new mother.

"Often times we hear in the news the more negative stories and this is just an amazingly positive story here," says Garnar, "And for this to happen in Broome County and the whole world to see it..."

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch says the park had humble beginnings, opening its gates five years ago with just a few animal exhibits. Now, to handle the anticipated record crowds for this season, Animal Adventure is expanding their parking lot and constructing a new visitor's center.

"Broome County is behind us and supporting us and we've never lost sight of that," says Patch, "Animal Adventure wouldn't be here today if not for the people who supported us five years ago when we opened."

Visitors will be able to see April, Oliver, and baby when the park opens on May 13th.