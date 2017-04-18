Familia okay with plan to not assume closer's role immediately

Jeurys Familia's 15-game suspension stemming from an offseason domestic incident will end on Thursday. After pitching a perfect 6th inning for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Monday, the former B-Met will work out with the team on Tuesday before leaving for New York to rejoin the Mets in the days leading up to the expiration of his suspension.

Upon his return to big league action, Familia will not immediately assume closer duties, according to Mets Manager Terry Collins. Familia will instead serve as a setup man to Addison Reed, who has been closing in Familia's absence, to get re-acclimated to the major league competition. After a few games, Collins says, Familia will again be the Mets closer. Familia says he agrees with his skipper's decision.

"That's good. [Reed's] been doing it for two weeks. I have to get my rhythm going in the big leagues. Maybe three or two innings, seventh or eighth innings and then definitely I'll be the closer."

Famila led the Major Leagues in saves with 51 in 2016. He earned his first All-Star selection last season as well.

The Mets host the Phillies on Tuesday at 7:05.