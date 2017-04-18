Dep.Director To Run Dept. During Search For DSS Commissioner

The deputy commissioner of Broome County's social services and mental health department will oversee the department until the county finds a permanent replacement.

In March, longtime commissioner Arthur Johnson announced he would retire on April 28.

On Tuesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Bowersox would serve in Johnson's place until the county finds a permanent replacement.

Bowersox has a Masters in social work and experience in all areas that fall under DSS including child protective services, foster care and adoption.

Last month, the county started a national search for a new DSS head shortly after learning Johnson would retire.