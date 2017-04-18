Facebook Murder Suspect Found Dead in Erie

Severe Thunderstorm WARNING in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Broome, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Flash Flood WARNING in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Broome, NY
Chemung, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Tioga, NY
Tompkins, NY
Severe Thunderstorm WATCH in effect for:
Chemung, NY
Chenango, NY
Cortland, NY
Delaware, NY
Otsego, NY
Tioga, NY
Tompkins, NY
Flash Flood WATCH in effect for:
Cortland, NY
Madison, NY
Southern Cayuga, NY
Flood ADVISORY in effect for:
Chemung, NY
Tompkins, NY
Facebook Murder Suspect Found Dead in EriePosted: Updated:
Steve Stephens photo courtesy: Cleveland Police
Most Popular Videos
-
Finding The Missing Cats: Neighbors Band Together After Cats Snatched
-
Endicott Police Investigating Attempted Robbery
-
Free Summer Concert Series Kicks-Off in Endicott
-
Local Family Owned Business Celebrates 50 Years
-
Senator Akshar Takes Neutral Position on NG Advantage Project in Fenton
-
U.S Navy Lieutenant Sparks Local Pride
-
Cats Being Trapped In Johnson City Neighborhood, Dropped In Vestal Cemetery
-
Broome County Sheriff's Office Needs Your Help
-
Castle On The Hill: Architect Chosen To Prepare Former Asylum For BU
-
Fatal Crash In The Town Of Sidney
-