Kirkwood Man Charged In Reckless Driving Incident

Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Carnevale attempted to stop a vehicle on Colesville Rd. in town of Kirkwood. The vehicle failed to comply and attempted to elude Deputy Carnevale by traveling at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle traveled over 90 mph in a 45 mph zone before turning into the 5-Mile Point neighborhood where the operator committed additional vehicles and traffic violations. The operator continued onto Interstate 81 southbound, traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph, before pulling over and stopping for deputies at mile marker 5, where the operator was taken into custody without further incident.

The vehicle operator was identified as 17 yr. old Sean L. Brown of Kirkwood. The subsequent investigation revealed Sean had been consuming alcohol in his vehicle and possessed a suspended NYS Driver’s License. Sean was arraigned before the Kirkwood Town Justice on multiple V&T charges, including Reckless Driving, and Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer 3rd Degree. Sean was remanded to the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility on $3,000.00 cash bail.