'The Illusionists - Live From Broadway' Magic Show Tour Comes to Binghamton

Are you a fan of magic? "The Illusionists - Live From Broadway" -- which features magic tricks and "death-defying stunts" -- has made its way to Binghamton.

The magic show is playing Tuesday, April 18, and Wednesday, April 19th, at the Forum Theatre.

Showtimes:

April 18 -- 7:30 p.m.

April 19 -- 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale at the Arena Box Office and Ticketmaster. For more information, visit BroadwayInBinghamton.com.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fox 40 got a sneak peak of some tricks from Kevin James, a member of the group, who is also referred to as "The Inventor" for his innovative illusions. He wouldn't exactly reveal the secrets behind his tricks, but did reveal some of what you can expect from the show.

"I guarantee you'll see things you haven't seen before and things you'll remember for a long, long time. You have seven top magicians from around the world, all doing their best material, with their own point-of-view, their own voice, and their own specialties," said Kevin James, 'The Inventor'.

Officials say "The Illusionists" will make a stop in more than 50 cities across the nation for the group's North American tour.