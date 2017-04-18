Ithaca Recent Crime Spree- Statement From Acting Police Chief

Recently over the last two weekends, there have been several violent crimes committed in the

downtown Ithaca area. In the early morning hours of Sunday April 9th, a 30 year old man was shot

on the Ithaca Commons and just after midnight on April 16th , a person reported that their wallet

was forcibly grabbed from their hand as they were walking home in the Fall Creek neighborhood.

On Sunday, IPD officers responded to the report of a strong-arm robbery of an elderly female that

occurred on South Geneva Street just after noon on Easter Day. In response to these

uncharacteristic series of violent crimes Acting Chief Pete Tyler has released the following

statement:



“First and foremost, I extend my wishes for a speedy recovery to the victims of these senseless

crimes as they heal and move forward with their lives. As Acting Chief of Police, I recognize the

number one goal of The IPD is to maintain Ithaca as a safe place to live, work, and visit. I know

that often, feeling safe rivals the importance of being safe. In response to these crimes, I have

reorganized my personnel to increase police presence in the downtown area and will have further

discussion with my staff on creative ways to be proactive in our responses to these types of

incidents. It is my intention to have folks visiting down town to see more uniformed police

officers, including more officers on bike patrol. I have also asked our criminal investigators, who

typically wear non-police clothing, to also be part of the solution and increase their presence in the

downtown area. My staff and I will also be patrolling The Commons at various times as our

schedules allow.



It should be noted, the suspect in the shooting was apprehended shortly after the shooting itself, in

part due to a collaboration of efforts including some alert witnesses, working with uniformed patrol

officers who were close by at the time of the shooting. Our team of officers and investigators are

working diligently to solve the two reported robberies and prevent future senseless acts of violence.

“I am also asking for our communities continued support and with helping accomplish this, so,

please, if you have any information that would aid our investigations please reach out to us.”

-Acting Chief Pete Tyler