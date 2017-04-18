American Cancer Society Highlights Local Patient Services and Upcoming Relay For Life Events

The American Cancer Society in Johnson City wants area residents to know about its patient services and upcoming Relay for Life events to help those battling the disease.

At a Binghamton Rotary Club meeting Tuesday, representatives from the American Cancer Society's local chapter highlighted programs including Road to Recovery, which provides rides to and from treatment for patients in need.

Another program discussed was Look Good Feel Better, which aims to help boost the self-esteem of those going through treatment. Those who've faced hair loss can also get free wigs, hats and scarves at the organization's 13 Beech St. location in Johnson City.

Officials also emphasized upcoming Relay for Life events, and say Relay is one of the organization's biggest fundraisers.

"Research is huge. That's probably our biggest piece to this and we've made amazing advances over the years because of the funding that has happened through Relay for Life," said Heather Brewster, American Cancer Society Relay for Life Community Manager.

A Relay for Life event will be held at Binghamton University on April 28. Relay for Life of Binghamton will be June 10 at MacArthur Park in Binghamton.

To get more information on upcoming Relay for Life events, and how to join them, click here.

For more information on how to volunteer, donate to, or receive services, at the Johnson City facility -- call (607) 766-6904 or visit the American Cancer Society's website.