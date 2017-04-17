Ponies bats and a Familia arm lead to 8-3 win

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies topped the Portland Sea Dogs, 8-3, on Monday night at NYSEG Stadium behind great performances on both the mound and at the dish. Binghamton utilized six walks in the first four innings, and nine in total, en route to the series-opening victory. Jeurys Familia threw just nine pitches in a perfect sixth inning during his Major League rehab appearance.

For the seventh time in ten games this season, Binghamton was first on the board. Following back-to-back walks to Patrick Biondi and David Thompson, Matt Oberste knocked a single to right field, scoring Biondi for the game’s first run.

Portland tied the game with a run in the second before Binghamton broke the game open in the fourth inning with discipline rather than power. After a Kevin Taylor strikeout, Sea Dogs pitcher Kevin McAvoy walked four straight Rumble Ponies to give Binghamton the lead back, 2-1. After Carlos Febles made the move the lefty Josh Smith, David Thompson brought in two with a single through the left side. Binghamton led 4-1 at the end of four innings.

Despite giving up another run in the fifth inning, Mickey Jannis (1-0) earned his first win of the season. He allowed two earned runs over his five frames, striking out three.

Familia took over in the sixth and breezed through a perfect inning. The righty induced a pair of groundouts before striking out Lin on three pitches. Tim Peterson and Luis Mateo combined to toss the final three innings of work in the win.

Kevin Kaczmarski added his first home run of the season in the sixth inning, while Rumble Ponies catcher Colton Plaia collected two hits and two RBI’s in his fourth game of the season.

Sea Dog DH Nick Longhi accounted for the last run, snapping an 0-for-16 slide with a ninth-inning long ball to right. McAvoy (0-1) walked a career-high seven over 3-1/3 innings in the loss.

The Rumble Ponies (5-5) continue this four-game series against Portland on Tuesday at 6:35 PM when RHP Tyler Pill takes the hill against RHP Teddy Stankiewicz. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting a 6:20 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jeurys Familia becomes the first Major League rehabber in Rumble Ponies history…Kevin Kaczmarski’s home run was his first of the season and 7th of his MiLB career…Kevin Taylor extended his hitting streak to six games

