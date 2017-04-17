Binghamton Police Department hosting Student Police Academy

The Binghamton Police Department is conducting a Student Citizen Police Academy for a select amount of high school seniors and college students.

The Binghamton Police Student Citizen Academy is a free five week class that highlights the units within the Binghamton Police Department including: SWAT, BPD recruiter, CSI, K-9, DWI, and more...

Students get an inside look at what takes place in the department and may even get to experience it themselves.

If you're 18 years of age and you are in this, you can actually do a day on the range, on the gun range and you will also do a ride along with police officers at the end of the class so you will literally go out on the street with the police officers and have a first hand look about everything we just taught you that goes on, said Investigator Charles Woody."

Each student who completes the academy will receive a certificate.