Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Delaware County

New York State Police at Margaretville responded to a Delaware County 911 report of fatal motor vehicle accident on State Route 23, in the Town of Roxbury, Delaware County.



The investigation determined Yamir Betancourt, age 53, of Oneonta was operating a 1997 Honda motorcycle eastbound on ST-23 with his wife, identified as Elizabeth Betancourt, age 50, riding as a passenger.

Mr. Betancourt drifted over the center yellow line, over corrected and lost control of the motorcycle causing it to fall. As a result, passenger Elizabeth Betancourt was ejected and fell into the path of a westbound 1995 Honda Pilot driven by Isaac Abramchayev, age 38, of Fresh Meadow, NY.



Mrs. Betancourt was declared deceased at the scene by the Delaware County Coroner. Mr. Betancourt was treated at the scene for abrasions to his right knee and left forearm which required no further medical attention. Mr. Abramchayev was not injured.



Grand Gorge EMS, Grand Gorge Fire personnel and Cooperstown Medical Transport assisted at the scene.



The investigation is ongoing.