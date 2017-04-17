NY Auditors Flag $21.3M in 'Suspicious' Tax Refunds

State Comptroller Thomas Dinapoli Monday said his office has stopped $21.3 million of questionable or possibly fraudulent tax refunds from being paid, so far.

Dinapoli’s office paid out 4.6 million state refunds totaling $4.4 billion and expects that number to reach nearly $5 billion after the state pays an additional 471,000 refunds in the coming days.

While some cases involve New Yorkers using bogus or questionable social security numbers or lying about deductions, Dinapoli said the majority of questionable refunds involve taxpayers who list fake dependents or under-report income. State auditors tied $2.2 million in refunds to dishonest tax preparers.