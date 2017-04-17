Endicott Man Charged With Child Porn

Police seized video recording equipment and a laptop computer in a child pornography bust in Endicott that sent one man to jail last Friday.

A search of Richard M. Squires' computer turned up sexually explicit photos of a girl less than sixteen years old, according to a press release from the Endicott Police Department.

Members of Endicott and the New York State Police Department searched Squires' Cleveland Avenue apartment on April 14, 2017.

The 58-year-old is facing two felony charges of possessing child pornography and investigators say Squires could face additional charges.

