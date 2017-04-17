Jury Finds Chappell Guilty of All Charges

A Broome County jury found Nicholas Chappell, 28, guilty of all charges including murder in the second degree. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7 and could face up to 25 years to life in prison.

Chappell was found guilty of the following charges:

Murder (2nd Degree)

Attempted Murder (2nd Degree)

Assault (1st Degree)

Criminal Use of a Firearm (1st Degree)

The jury did not believe Chappell's actions fell under the defense of justification. Chappell previously testified that he shot two men, killing one and seriously injuring another, after believing his apartment in the west side of Binghamton was being burglarized last summer.

The incident on the morning of August 31, 2016 at Chappell's 1 Mozart St. apartment led to the shooting death of David Sanborn, 23, who Chappell said he did not previously know. That day, Chappell also shot and seriously injured the arm of Jordan Doolittle, 27, who was his former roommate. Chappell had testified he did not know it was Doolittle at the time.

"The motive was something that only the defendant would have in his own mind and it's very difficult to figure that out. It was clear by his actions, and the crime scene, what the intent was. We are 100 percent convinced that this was not in defense of a burglary, and the jury agreed with that statement," said Chief Assistant District Attorney Michael Korchack, who led the prosecution in this case.

While members of Sanborn's family chose not to speak on camera Monday, they appeared emotional in court as Chappell's fate was read.

In the trial, the prosecution claimed Chappell intended to kill Doolittle, who was picking up belongings. The prosecution said Sanborn, a friend of Doolittle who Chappell didn't know, was an unfortunate witness and victim that day.

“It’s important to point out there’s no winners in this case. There are families that have lost loved ones for extended periods of time, if not forever," said Korchak, "But we feel that justice was done in this case for the family of David Sanborn, and also for the other victim, Jordan Doolittle.”

Korchak said members of Sanborn's family will have the opportunity to be heard in court during Chappell's sentencing.

Lead Defense Attorney Benjamin Bergman issued the following statement after the verdict, "We provided the best representation we could. We're disappointed, but fully respect the jury's decision."

The trial began last week. The jury continued deliberations for over five hours Monday in Broome County Court. They deliberated for less than an hour Friday afternoon after they were handed the charges near the end of the court day.

Less than two hours after they began deliberating Monday, the jury handed over a note asking Judge Kevin Dooley to once again read the definition of justification. Dooley read the definition and explained the prosecution had to prove beyond reasonable doubt Chappell was not justified to use deadly force in the incident. The judge explained that to be justified, the jury had to find that a reasonable person would have actually believed a burglary was being committed and believed they needed to use deadly force in the incident.

One of the big questions at hand in this case was whether the men got into the apartment using a keypad lock on the porch, as Chappell alleged -- or if they were let in, as the prosecution alleged with testimony from both Doolittle and an independent eye witness.

The prosecution claimed Chappell intended to kill Doolittle, "for reasons only known to him."

On Tuesday, Doolittle testified his side of the story and said he was picking up mail and some other belongings on Aug. 31. Doolittle said shortly after Chappell let him inside, he turned around from the stairwell, where Chappell said he'd put some of his things, to ask him where his mail was. Doolittle said he then saw Chappell shoot Sanborn in the head at the doorway.

Police said they later found Sanborn's body on the apartment's porch.

Moments after Sanborn was shot, Doolittle said Chappell turned the gun on him. He said Chappell missed the first time, but the second shot hit his left arm. He also described what happened after he was shot. Doolittle said he and Chappell wrestled at the bottom of the stairs, and said he was able to get Chappell in a choke hold until police arrived.

In court Tuesday, Doolittle said since the incident, he has had to have multiple reconstructive surgeries on his arm.

The defense argued Chappell, who was the only one living in the apartment at the time, was justified in that he reasonably believed his home was being burglarized that summer morning.

On Thursday, Chappell testified his version of the story and said he acted out of fear. Chappell said after hearing the apartment's keypad lock used multiple times and movement inside the building, he grew concerned and eventually grabbed his shotgun because he perceived himself to be in danger. Chappell said he'd recently bought the gun for hunting purposes.

Chappell said he announced he was armed from inside his first floor apartment, but said he did not hear a response. He testified a tall person he'd never seen before soon after came at him aggressively. Chappell said he raised his gun to his shoulder and fired once, and the man went out the front door.

Chappell said he only recalled firing two shots that day, and said at the time he didn't know it was Doolittle who he fired at with the second shot on the stairwell.

Prosecution witnesses said at least three shots were fired that day.

