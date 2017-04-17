Broome County Makes History with Student Advisory Board

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Broome will have its first Youth Delegation in the County's history on Monday.

The Student Board Advisory (SBA) was established by Garnar with the hopes of granting young men and women the opportunity to participate in local government.

Modeled after similar successful student delegations throughout the U.S., Jason Garnar stated the formation of the Student Board Advisory will bring a diverse perspective on challenges facing Broome County.

"Broome has a very aging population. We need to work harder to retain our youth and make an environment where more young people want to stay here to start businesses, careers and families," said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

Comprised of high school and collegiate students, the student board initiative plans to identify ways to improve the Binghamton area for youths by working with local municipalities, expand internships in local government and develop an annual report of recommendations on improving public works.

"The main goal is to get young people more involved in local government and community. We definitely will see an increase in the hometown connection with Broome County," Brianna Cea, Founder of the Student Board Advisory

According to some students, the government process appears to be very negative, but if young people could be more involved their outlooks could be improved.

"People make a self-defeating assumption that you can't make any change in government. We hope that the SBA will demolish that," said Garrett Shor, Roosevelt Institute Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman

The SBA project will be completely student driven, with selected members being chosen by school district representatives. Students that show an interest in local government and represent a clear goal to improve their surroundings; are the main criteria for the selection process.

"The Student Advisory Board has a tremendous amount of potential. We've never done anything like this before," said Jason Garnar.

Students interested in applying for the SBA can attend an information seminar at the Broome County Library, Tuesday, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM. Memberships can be obtained for students grade 11 and up.