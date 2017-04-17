Lourdes Creates 'Bonds with Bowling'

Lourdes Youth Services hosted a bowling tournament between Binghamton youth and local law enforcement agencies on Monday, which aimed to improve the relationships between kids and police officers.

The tournament saw lanes full of strikes and happy faces.

Families and law enforcement took to the lanes to enjoy some friendly competition. According to some of the event coordinators, social media can create a negative image of police officers and events like the bowling tournament can establish a genuine insight into each others' lives.

"We're here for each other. We are a community and we have to support each other," said Matthew Moore, Lourdes employee.

The bowling tournament is part of Lourdes' Binghamton Community and Schools Together (BCAST) program, focusing on curbing youth violence and improving the health of children in the City of Binghamton.

Local law enforcement attending the event say bowling with Binghamton kids is a chance to humanize themselves, improving future relations.

"We are normal people and we care about the kids, just as much outside of work," said Dan Barta, Binghamton Police Officer.

According to event attendee, Tabitha Newton, her time spent with the officers has helped herself and community become more productive members of society.

"We're bowling to get all these kids out in the community...to have a better interaction with [police] so that they know they're not here to arrest them, they're here to guide them," said Tabitha Newton.