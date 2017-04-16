Nine Arrested in Good Friday Protest

Nine people were arrested after 25 protesters were part of a Good Friday demonstration at Syracuse's Hancock Air Force Base. Five Southern Tier Activists were involved in the protest as well.

Police arrested the nine people for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

The protest consisted of 14 staged crosses, which they say are a reminder of how Government drones threaten innocent lives. Demonstrators hung from three of the crosses to represent the number of victims in US drone strikes.

This is about stopping the killing. We want drone assassinations stopped. We want the children the women the men, all victims not to be killed. It's not hard to understand.

Activist Jack Gilroy of Broome County was at the protest but was not arrested. He has helped lead between 7-8 demonstrations since 2010.