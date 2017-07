Spotlight in Sports: 15 Years Strong for Senators

The Binghamton Senators wrapped up 15 years of hockey in Binghamton on Saturday night with a 4-1 loss to Lehigh Valley. The Senators organization announced at the end of 2016 that the team would be moving their AHL affiliate to Belleville, Ontario.

The move improved proximity for AHL players who are called up to Ottawa and was an opportunity that would be tough for the organization to pass up. The Senators went into this deal however with a guarantee of AHL hockey in Binghamton and that's exactly what fans will see, with the Albany Devils coming to town.

Last night was the finale for the B-Sens and the players and coaches will surely miss this small town hockey environment.

Me and my family moved here, and we loved it, you know it's a great city and we had a lot of fun. It's a great hockey town, the fans are into it they really support the team and we can't thank them enough, said team Captain, Mike Blunden.

Despite the tough season on the ice, Head Coach Kurt Kleinendorst said it won't be this season that he remembers most.

"My mind is not going to be on this season, my mind is going to be on the championship that we won, said Kleinendorst."

Players and coaches also appreciated how the fans never got down on the team despite poor performance. "They never booed us and they just kept cheering us on and appreciated our effort and everything, so I would just like to thank the fans for that because it was a lot of fun playing in front of them, said Blunden."

As for next season, Blunden hopes the best for the Binghamton Devils, except for when the team faces the Senators.