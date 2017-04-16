Familia will play in Binghamton Monday

Current New York Mets closer and former Binghamton Met, Jeurys Familia is scheduled to continue his tune-up in the Minor League system with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Monday night at NYSEG Stadium. Binghamton plays the Portland Sea Dogs at 6:35 PM.

Familia, 27, has appeared in 247 games in relief for the Mets across five seasons. In the last two years, the Dominican Republic native has notched a combined 94 saves. In 2016, Familia led the National League with 51 saves and received his first All-Star honor.

His only season as a B-Met came in 2011 when he was a starting pitcher. He went 4-4 with a 3.49 ERA over 17 starts.

Familia was suspended for 15 games to start the season for a domestic violence incident that occurred last October. The right-hander threw a scoreless inning for the St. Lucie Mets (High-A) on Saturday night.

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies