Ithaca Thief on the Loose

Ithaca Police are looking for two people in connection to a robbery of an elderly woman on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say an 88-year-old female was walking home from church when an attacker pushed her to the ground and tried to steal her purse. After a struggle, the attacker was able to break the bag straps and escape with it.

The attacker then got into a vehicle, which drove away. The car was last seen traveling the wrong direction on a one-way on West Green Street. By the time Officers arrived on the scene, the car was gone and they have been unable to locate it.

The female victim sustained minor injuries, which were treated on the scene. She did not require additional medical assistance.

Police are still looking for leads but have two suspect descriptions.

Attacker

Black female

Heavy set

Approximately 30 years old

Wearing light clothing

Driver

Black male

No other descriptions at this time

Car

Small car

Sedan or SUV

Grey or White

Police urge anyone with information on the incident to contact them at (607) 697-0333.