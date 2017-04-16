Ithaca Thief on the Loose

ITHACA, N.Y. -
Ithaca Police are looking for two people in connection to a robbery of an elderly woman on Sunday afternoon.
Officials say an 88-year-old female was walking home from church when an attacker pushed her to the ground and tried to steal her purse. After a struggle, the attacker was able to break the bag straps and escape with it.
The attacker then got into a vehicle, which drove away. The car was last seen traveling the wrong direction on a one-way on West Green Street. By the time Officers arrived on the scene, the car was gone and they have been unable to locate it.
The female victim sustained minor injuries, which were treated on the scene. She did not require additional medical assistance.
Police are still looking for leads but have two suspect descriptions.
Attacker
- Black female
- Heavy set
- Approximately 30 years old
- Wearing light clothing
Driver
- Black male
- No other descriptions at this time
Car
- Small car
- Sedan or SUV
- Grey or White
Police urge anyone with information on the incident to contact them at (607) 697-0333.