Driver Charged With DWI in Port Crane Crash

The Broome County Sheriff's office says a Port Crane man was drunk when he drove flipped over his truck Saturday night.

Police say 25-year-old Chad S. Congdon has a BAC of .23, over twice the legal limit.

Officials say Broome Sheriff's deputy Kristy Botsford responded to a report of a truck rollover on Pleasant Hill Rd in Port Crane. Botsford said Congdon told her he lost control of his truck after it went off the shoulder, hitting a number of trees before it eventually overturned.

Deputy Botsford arrested Congdon and took him into custody after she said Congdon showed signs he was intoxicated.

Police charged Congdon with two misdemeanor drunk driving charges and two driving infractions.