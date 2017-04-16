Last Minute Tax Tips Ahead of Deadline

The deadline to file your taxes on April 18 is just a few days away and the IRS advises taxpayers to not wait until the last minute to do so. However they have created some tips to help those who do hold off until right before the deadline.

1. Tax returns should be reviewed carefully. Rushing to make the deadline may cause taxpayers to miss a tax benefit or even make a mistake. Making an error in your tax return typically causes a delay in receiving your tax refund.

2. File your tax returns on time. Even if you owe money, and are not able pay in full by the deadline you should pay as much as you can by the due date. This can reduce possible penalties and interest charges.

3. Request for an extension of time to file in advanced if needed. Taxpayers can electronically request for a six month extension through tax software. The extension of time does not apply to the amount owed by the April 18 deadline. The IRS can work with those who are unable to pay taxes in full without any penalties- if a request for an extension was made and taxpayers paid what they could on the taxes that they owed.

4. File taxes electronically. Tax software can catch mistakes, and correct small errors. Taxpayers are 20 times less likely to mess up or make a mistake when filing electronically, compared to filling with a paper return.



Taxpayers should always keep a copy of their tax return for record, and to check back if an issue arises.